It looks like NBA front offices are more eager to trade for Bulls' Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams over Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

A lot of teams are anticipating the Chicago Bulls to blow up their roster any time now. They have constantly been underwhelming for a neat collection of stars. A lot of interest has been surrounding stars like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan as the two have the most star-caliber talent in the squad. But, some teams just simply do not care for the two. Others want players they could easily integrate into their system. This is why Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso have drawn the most interest from NBA front offices, per Marc Stein.

You heard that right! It is not any of the Bulls stars that teams want. They would rather pursue Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams. Caruso is expected to have a long list of NBA teams making an offer for him. But, the Bulls have held back on shopping him out because they know how much he can still contribute to the team. Williams, on the other hand, still has a lot of raw and untapped potential that other teams may want to explore. Squads and front offices have learned to look past his so-so performances within the Bulls system.

Obviously, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan would still clearly drive a lot of teams nuts. But, a lot of NBA squads seem to have a core that they are already building around. It will take a lot of time for huge names like these two to get acclimated to a new system with bumping egos and new schematics.