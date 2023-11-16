Chicago Bulls stars Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine have already been mentioned in trade rumors but Caruso appears to have a hotter market.

The Chicago Bulls are in shambles and chances are they will blow things up at the trade deadline if things don't improve. That means Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso could all be gone. While LaVine has been the one most recently mentioned in trade rumors, Caruso's market appears to be even hotter.

Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the defensive standout is being eyed by a number of teams due to his “affordable contract” and “winning impact”:

“Currently on an affordable contract and given his winning impact, Caruso has suddenly become the focus of trade conversations for the Bulls, league sources told ClutchPoints. In fact, there are more teams around the league right now eyeing Caruso over LaVine if the Bulls decide to empty the ship and become major sellers ahead of February's trade deadline.”

As mentioned by Siegel, the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat are all a few clubs with reported interest in Caruso. The Purple and Gold would certainly jump at the opportunity to bring back one of their fan favorites who initially made a name for himself in LA before getting paid by the Bulls.

Alex Caruso is only averaging 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists but he's also got 1.4 steals per night and continues to be an absolute dog on the defensive end. In fact, he could very well be the best perimeter defender in the Association right now. Plus, Caruso shoots the three at a 37% clip, although he's not exactly chucking them up at a high rate.

When it comes to LaVine, he's only in the second year of a five-year, $250 million deal. Trading for him is going to cost any team a pretty penny. It certainly makes sense that more organizations are keen on Caruso, who is a UFA in 2025.