Although he wore out his welcome with the new Phoenix Suns regime, Monty Williams remains a highly coveted NBA head coaching candidate.

While future employment should be of little concern to the 2022 Coach of the Year, it appears his choices could be very different in terms of the teams’ current trajectories. The championship-or-bust Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as a leading candidate, but there are two other intriguing franchises also expected to be in play.

“The Bucks will pursue Monty Williams from what I’m told, pretty aggressively. He’s near or at the top of their list after they fired Mike Budenholzer,” Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported, via ClutchPoints. “I think the Pistons will show little of interest, the Raptors.”

"The Bucks will pursue Monty Williams from what I'm told, pretty aggressively. He's near or at the top of their list after they fired Mike Budenholzer… I think the Pistons will show little of interest, the Raptors." 🗣 @ShamsCharania (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/EpuhIyCXLj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 15, 2023

The Bucks are a plausible landing spot, despite Williams seemingly being fired for the same reason the Bucks dismissed Mike Budenholzer- unmet expectations. His presence would create the perception of a smooth transition. However, the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors can each make their own compelling pitches.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If you have a guy like Monty Williams available and you’re Tom Gores {Pistons owner}, you have to take a look at a guy like that if he wants to come and be a part of this upstart, young rebuilding organization and have a blank slate.”

The comfort of being afforded a much more lenient timetable like Detroit’s could be more appealing to Williams rather than remaining in a high-pressure environment like Milwaukee. Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the team is unclear. The veteran coach knows he would have a young core comprised of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren under team control for a bit.

The Raptors cannot be counted out as a legitimate landing spot, either, as they are just a few years removed from winning an NBA title and should not have quite the demanding expectations that the Bucks organization will. He might be the new voice that locker room needs.

Monty Williams positively impacts everywhere he goes. All of these rumored suitors have varying levels of potential, but his leadership could give them each a strong chance of reaching it.