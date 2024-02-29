The 2024 Olympics are set to be held this summer in Paris, France and Team USA Basketball's roster will look drastically different than the team that finished with a poor showing last summer at the FIBA World Cup. That team didn't even win a medal. There are few players in contention for the final roster that will compete in Paris. Two possible players for Team USA are Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton as per Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic.
According to Charania and Vardon's reporting, “In addition to the seven bona fide heavyweights listed above, budding superstars Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton. . .are under strong consideration for the Paris games, those same sources said. Edwards and Haliburton were two of the top players for the Americans last summer, on a team that finished a disappointing fourth at the World Cup in Manila.”
The top seven players that are reportedly locks for Team USA are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum. If that holds true, there would be five remaining roster spots up for grabs on Team USA, two of which could potentially go to Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.
Both players have emerged as budding superstars in the NBA. Haliburton would be a particularly good fit for Team USA basketball due to his elite playmaking skills. Edwards is a talented scorer and had a relatively strong showing playing FIBA basketball during the 2023 World Cup.