Given his track record with the Golden State Warriors, there is very little doubt that Bob Myers will receive a lot of offers from opposing NBA franchises now that he’s announced his decision to step down from his high-ranking post with the Dubs. As it turns out, one particular organization has already shown a real interest in hiring Myers, but apparently, it’s not in the NBA.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ESPN has been keeping tabs on Myers’ current situation. So much so, that the sports media giant has reportedly already entered talks with Myers on a potential role with the company:

“ESPN has expressed an interest in hiring Bob Myers, the Golden State Warriors executive who stepped down as president and general manager on Tuesday. The talks are very early on, sources told Front Office Sports,” McCarthy wrote in his report.

REPORT: “ESPN has expressed interest in hiring former Warriors president and GM Bob Myers. The talks are very early on, sources confirmed to FOS.” (via @MMcCarthyREV, https://t.co/h4PjMj0NC7) pic.twitter.com/u1WtSJAJ59 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 31, 2023

To be clear, we have not been able to verify this rumor, and at this point, this is the only source we have been able to cite. If these are indeed true, however, then it seems clear that Bob Myers won’t be jobless for very long, in spite of his earlier indication of wanting to step back from the sport a bit.

Then again, technically speaking, he won’t be in the NBA if he ends up taking the ESPN job. It will obviously still have a lot to do with the league, but at this point, it remains unclear if he’s going to take on a role in front of the camera for ESPN or if he will be taking on a high-ranking post behind the scenes as an executive. I guess we’ll all find out soon enough.