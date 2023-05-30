A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Bob Myers shocked the basketball world on Tuesday after announcing his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors. There was a lot of talk surrounding Myers’ looming exit, but at the end of the day, it still took a lot of folks by surprise the moment he actually announced his intention to step down as the Dubs’ president and general manager.

Naturally, one of the biggest questions on people’s minds revolves around the reasoning behind Myers’ stunning decision. Did he get a better offer somewhere else and is this decision motivated by his desire to move on to greener pastures?

Well, this does not seem to be the case. According to Myers himself, he is currently at a crossroads in his career. At this point, he honestly does not know what the future holds for him:

“Well, my wife said we’re gonna get a drink maybe on the way home,” Myers responded when asked what’s next for him. “… I don’t know that answer, and I guess I don’t need to know that answer. I’m in a narrow lane because I love basketball so much, but I don’t know. I’ve never really stopped going. I went right from an agent to [joining the Warriors]. … Maybe it will be good for me to sit still. I don’t know how good I’ll be at it but I’ve actually never done it. Maybe figure things out. I don’t know what’s coming.”

It sounds like Myers is going to go on a hiatus for a bit, but even he admits that he isn’t sure how well this will work out for him.

What you can be sure of, however, is that given his resume, there will be no shortage of offers for Bob Myers in and around the NBA. He may have already indicated his desire to have some time off, but this likely won’t prevent suitors from putting massive offers for him on the table. My fearless forecast here is that Mr. Myers will be back in the league in a year’s time — if not much sooner.