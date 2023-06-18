There has been a lot of talk surrounding Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving potentially taking his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA free agency in order to team up again with LeBron James. It would be a sensational reunion, no doubt, but one that might just not come to fruition — at least according to NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski.

On a recent episode of Get Up on ESPN, Woj dropped a truth bomb on the Lakers and their biggest needs this season. According to the renowned NBA news breaker, the two top priorities for LA would have to be renewing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Woj did not directly address the Kyrie Irving rumors, but he made it abundantly clear that he just doesn't see a world wherein the Lakers can afford another big-money contract, given their current salary cap restrictions:

“There’s no big game hunting out there for this Laker organization,” Woj said. “In this league right now, with a new collective bargaining agreement, you can’t really pay three max superstars and expect to have any depth on your roster. It’s going to look a lot the same, but think about a team next year that goes the entire season with Hachimura, with Reaves as your starter. They've got a chance to be very, very competitive in the West.”

Woj did hint at the possibility of Chris Paul joining the Lakers this summer if the Suns opt to waive him. He's still an undeniably big name, but at this point in his career, he's clearly no Kyrie Irving. Right now, Lakers fans should probably start accepting the fact that Kyrie — or any max-level type player, for that matter — won't be joining LeBron in Hollywood this offseason.