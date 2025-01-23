With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Milwaukee Bucks were recently rumored to be more interested in a Bradley Beal trade rather than a trade for Jimmy Butler. But with the NBA trade deadline just about two weeks way, there is reportedly no traction on a potential Bradley Beal to the Bucks trade, as per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Contrary to popular belief, I was just informed that the Milwaukee Bucks have not inquired about Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal,” Haynes reported. “In fact, it was explained to me that a connection is nonexistent. If Phoenix is able to acquire Jimmy Butler, it would not come via the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the star guard.”

It has also been rumored that the Bucks could be interested in a potential Jimmy Butler trade, with Khris Middleton being a centerpiece in a potential deal, as per ClutchPoints own NBA insider Brett Siegel. The Bucks have not been informed by Butler’s camp that he wouldn’t be willing to play for them.

Any potential big trade that the Bucks make, however, would have to come after they move someone like Pat Connaughton and his $9.4 million contract.

Beal’s name has popped in trade rumors recently amid his move to the bench, and the Suns looking to reignite the team after struggling following their strong start to the 2024-25 season.

The Suns recently completed a trade with the Utah Jazz involving draft picks, that some could take as precursor to a potential Butler to Phoenix trade.

Butler and Beal, while both older stars, are still elite-level players, both of whom could seriously help a contender looking to get over the top. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6, and the next couple of weeks are sure to be interesting and ripe with rumors as the trade winds churn.