Alex Caruso has been a hot commodity on the trade market.

The Chicago Bulls look headed toward a rebuild with their stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan floating around in several trade rumors. With that, several executives around the NBA also expect the Bulls to make veteran guard Alex Caruso available for trade. However, contrary to popular belief around the league, Chicago isn't about to start a firesale at the deadline and Caruso won't be on the trading block, per Matt Moore of Action Network.

“The Bulls continue to project that they are not rebuilding,” said Moore. “That there's no firesale and that Alex Caruso will not be made available, much to the chagrin of multiple executives around the league.”

This news is certainly going to disappoint several people around the NBA. Caruso has been a hot commodity around the trade market with the belief that the Bulls will embark on a rebuild. However, they seem adamant that they intend to keep the All-Defensive guard.

NBA insider Marc Stein previously mentioned that if the Bulls made Caruso available, the line of suitors would exceed 10 teams.

It's easy to see why rival franchises want to get their hands on the Bulls guard. He is one of the top role players on perhaps the best value contract in the NBA. Caruso is making $9.5 million this season and will earn $9.9 million next year.

Everybody knows Caruso is a top-notch defender, but his improvement from beyond the arc this season has further raised his value. On the year, he is knocking down 40.9 percent from beyond the arc on a decent volume of 4.0 attempts per game.