The Golden State Warriors were apparently close to acquiring Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls at the deadline.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have turned their season around at least somewhat as the season reaches its annual All-Star break, with the festivities taking place this past weekend in Indianapolis. Curry seems to have broken out of a mini-slump, and although Golden State still sits a good ways away from actual playoff position, they are in play-in position, which is something they couldn't say just a couple of weeks ago.

Some fans were baffled at the fact that Mike Dunleavy and company chose not to make any significant move at the recent NBA trade deadline, but recent intel suggests that the Warriors were actually quite close to pulling the trigger on a move with the Chicago Bulls that would have had significant implications.

“The Bulls, league sources say, wound up giving real consideration to trading [Alex] Caruso on Deadline Day after insisting for weeks that they wouldn’t. But Chicago’s talks with Golden State ultimately collapsed and then the Bulls, league sources say, informed Philadelphia that they were keeping Andre Drummond, too, with the Sixers pressing to acquire the former All-Star center,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein on Substack.

An Alex Caruso addition to the Warriors' backcourt would have immensely improved the Golden State perimeter defense, which has been questionable at best this year, but also would have likely further complicated the team's dicey relationship with Klay Thompson, who was recently demoted to the bench after immense struggles so far this year.

In any case, Golden State is moving forward with mostly the same roster as they had in October.