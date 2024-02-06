The Chicago Bulls are reportedly open to the idea of trading DeMar DeRozan ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

The Chicago Bulls will be one of the most intriguing teams to follow ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Zach LaVine was one of their most popular trade candidates prior to his injury, but Chicago may still look to trade players such as DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. In fact, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Bulls are willing to discuss a LaVine deal.

Siegel reports that the Bulls have been “more receptive” to DeRozan trade calls, which is heightened speculation about a deal coming to fruition.

Will the Bulls trade DeMar DeRozan?

Of course, trade rumors have been swirling around the Bulls for months now and nothing is guaranteed. A DeMar DeRozan trade could impact the entire NBA playoff landscape, however. The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are among the teams that have been linked to him.

The 34-year-old still features an All-Star ceiling. He's currently averaging 22 points per game on 46.5 percent field goal shooting. Additionally, the Bulls veteran is recording 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

His production has declined from previous seasons, but adding DeRozan could turn a fringe contender into a realistic threat in their conference. He would offer more than just talent on the court, as DeRozan is a well-respected veteran who's played in plenty of big games.

As of this story's writing, it is uncertain whether or not DeRozan will be traded. However, it certainly appears to be a possibility. Bulls fans will want to continue to monitor the rumors as talks of a potential DeRozan trade continue.