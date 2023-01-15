Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine made an eye-opening comment Friday night when he claimed he had a torn ligament in his hand after a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team refuted that notion, and Billy Donovan shed more light on the injury ahead of the Bulls’ Sunday matinee against the Golden State Warriors.

Donovan said LaVine was dealing with “significant swelling” on his knuckle after he jammed his right hand in Wednesday’s loss to the Washington Wizards, but the injury is “nothing major” and imaging showed no other damage besides the swelling, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. Zach LaVine and the Bulls worked hard to reduce the swelling so he could play Friday and then Sunday.

LaVine did struggle with his shot in Friday’s loss, going just 5-of-19 from the field and 1-of-8 from 3-point range. He did shoot 15 free throws and made 14 of them to get to 25 points, but it wasn’t enough to beat a feisty Thunder squad.

It has been an eventful season for Zach LaVine and the Bulls. The two-time All-Star struggled to start the season as he made his way back from knee surgery, with he and the team hitting rock bottom when they gave up 150 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves. There was some reported locker room tension involving LaVine, as well as some issues with Billy Donovan because of the coach’s decision to bench the star late in a loss to the Orlando Magic earlier this season.

Before this hand injury, LaVine was looking much more like himself in recent weeks, catching fire from all over the court and once again looking like one of the best scorers in the NBA. The hope is this injury won’t impact his shooting too much as the Bulls try to fight for a spot in the postseason. Chicago entered play Sunday on a three-game losing streak, dropping them to 19-24 on the season.

Zach LaVine also just became eligible for a trade Sunday, but there’s no sign the Bulls have interest in dealing him after signing him to a max extension in the offseason.