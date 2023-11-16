The Bulls have very little interest in trading DeRozan. That does not depend on whether or not they move LaVine

The Chicago Bulls are at a bit of a crossroads when it comes to the future of their roster. Zach LaVine, perhaps their biggest star, is rumored to be on the move soon and that could open up other possibilities for the Bulls. None of them will involve DeMar DeRozan apparently as the 34-year-old is cemented in Chicago's long-term plans.

The Bulls have very little interest in trading DeRozan, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. That does not depend on whether or not they move LaVine. Although DeRozan's numbers are down a bit and he's in the final year of his contract, the Bulls have every intention to retain him past this season.

DeRozan's stats are down across the board as the Bulls are out to a 4-8 start. The distraction of the Zach LaVine rumors is making life hard for some players on the Bulls. DeRozan may or may not be one of them, but there's no denying it is playing somewhat of a role in Chicago's season.

Who knows where the Bulls will go from here, but it doesn’t appear that Zach LaVine will be part of the plans much longer. Whether they wait till the end of the season to extend DeMar DeRozan or not remains to be seen, but it's almost guaranteed that he'll be in Chicago for the long term.

DeRozan was an All-Star in each of his first two seasons with the Bulls and is proving to be a high-impact player even as he ages. While eyes are on LaVine and his trade rumors, Bulls fans can sit happy knowing they'll at least have DeMar DeRozan for a while.