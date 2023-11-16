It seems as though Zach LaVine is simply desensitized to all the adversity he has faced as a member of the Bulls organization.

The Chicago Bulls may be the team that has the bleakest outlook in the league; in light of their disappointing performances to start the year, the Bulls have finally faced the music and are now reportedly open to trading away Zach LaVine, marking an end to their two-and-a-half years' worth of attempt to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday night, circumstances merely went from bad to worse for the Bulls; facing an uphill climb all night long against the nascent Orlando Magic, LaVine did his best to bring them back to the game, even giving them a chance to send the game to overtime — an incredible feat given the Magic's overall dominance on the night. However, Paolo Banchero nailed a turnaround midrange jumper to win the game, much to the Bulls' collective heartbreak.

At this point, it seems as though Zach LaVine is simply desensitized to all the adversity he has faced as a member of the Bulls organization. In fact, when asked whether his involvement in trade rumors affected the way he approached the game against the Magic, LaVine simply said that it was a routine Wednesday for him.

“I’ve had this news for three years, Darnell. It’s nothing new to me. This is a regular Wednesday,” LaVine told Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic in his postgame presser.

For much of his Bulls tenure, there's been considerable uncertainty as to whether Zach LaVine can be a long-term piece for the team; in 2021, however, the Bulls decided to build around LaVine, trading for Nikola Vucevic and then signing DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball in free agency to put together a respectable team around the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion.

But for much of the 2022-23 season, the Bulls' stars found themselves in trade rumors amid the team's mediocre season. However, the front office decided to give them more time. But time appears to have run out, and the Bulls' performances as of late won't be doing anything to change matters. And with there being no shortage of suitors for LaVine, expect the highflying All-Star wing to find a new home in no time.