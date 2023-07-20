Going from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-year span, former NBA MVP James Harden may very well be preparing to depart Philadelphia for his fourth team in as many seasons.

Trade rumors surrounding Harden have been swirling ever since the ten-time All-Star opted into his contract with the Sixers and as things stand right now, it seems like his only interest resides in joining Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. Philadelphia though has remained focused on their own championship goals and they still view Harden as an essential part of their roster.

There does not seem to be any traction on a deal between the 76ers and Clippers at this moment, yet rumors continue to swirl and Harden himself seems to be stirring the pot with a recent social media post.

Cryptic social media post szn ft. James Harden pic.twitter.com/xXLaK9FFwh — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) July 20, 2023

“Been comfortable for so long. It's time to get uncomfortable,” Harden posted to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, via ClutchPoints' Sam DiGiovanni.

Maybe this means absolutely nothing, as players tweet and post things on social media all the time. On the other side of things, maybe this means everything, as it is no secret that Harden wants to go to Los Angeles.

This whole situation is in a very awkward spot right now though, especially since neither team has really pushed to make anything happen.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Harden would not elect to sit out of training camp should things be dragged out. Shortly after, many began to notice that the Sixers star removed all affiliation with the team from his social media accounts.

There is no telling as to if James Harden will ultimately get his wish and end up as a member of the Clippers for the 2023-24 season.