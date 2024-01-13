The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly on the lookout for another piece to bolster their already impressive roster.

Although they've been the NBA's best team since mid-November following a rough start to the James Harden era, it appears that the Los Angeles Clippers are not content with the current composition of their locker room. As the NBA trade deadline fast approaches, the Clippers are still reportedly in the market for another piece to compliment the star trio of Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.

The latest intel comes courtesy of NBA insider Zach Lowe of ESPN.

“The Clippers are searching the trade market for one last player, sources said — likely a tweener forward or backup center,” said Lowe on ESPN.com. “(They still have one tradable first-round pick, plus some fungible salary.)”

Center depth is indeed one of the few areas of concern on this Clippers roster as currently constructed, as the team currently doesn't have many great options behind the reliable, if not flashy, Ivica Zubac at the big man position. Still, it's hard to argue with what the Clippers have been able to accomplish since Russell Westbrook went to the bench in favor of Terance Mann just a few weeks after the trade for James Harden.

Since then, Los Angeles has looked like a true title contender out West. As is usually the case with the Clippers, health will be the biggest priority–and concern–for the franchise once the playoffs roll around, so it certainly makes sense that they'd want to add some extra roster depth in case history does in fact repeat itself this spring.