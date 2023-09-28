After much ado, Damian Lillard has finally received his much-anticipated trade — but not towards his initial preferred destination, the Miami Heat. On Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, bringing in the seven-time All-Star point guard to improve the team alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Even after bringing Lillard in, there are still a few concerns regarding the Bucks' roster heading into training camp. For one, it remains unclear at the moment who'll be starting at shooting guard with Grayson Allen's departure, although the Bucks have at least four viable options in filling that role (Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton, Marjon Beauchamp, and Bobby Portis, moving Khris Middleton to the two). Another is that they still don't have a reliable backup point guard option; at the moment, using Middleton as a bench playmaker (staggering their minutes) stands out as their most realistic recourse.

Nevertheless, it seems like the Bucks are already eyeing an option to acquire some depth behind Damian Lillard. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Cam Payne, recently waived by the San Antonio Spurs, “could be an option” for the reigning Eastern Conference one-seed.

Losing Jevon Carter this past offseason was an underrated blow, as Carter gave the Bucks a reliable floor-spacer, especially in transition, and someone who fought over screens. Carter was also a solid insurance policy for when Jrue Holiday needed to miss time due to injury. The Bucks will have difficulty replacing him, even if they end up adding Payne.

Cam Payne, for starters, isn't the defender Carter is. But as far as backup point guards go, Payne isn't necessarily a bad shout. Payne is a much better slasher towards the hoop than Carter, and he's also capable of filling it up from deep; during the Phoenix Suns' season-ending loss against the Denver Nuggets last season, it was the 29-year old lefty who propped up the Suns' dead offense with an array of difficult shots from beyond the arc.

For the veteran minimum, and this late in the offseason, the Bucks may not find a more cost-effective option as a backup for Damian Lillard as Payne.