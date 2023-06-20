Most signs point to Dillon Brooks going somewhere else to continue his NBA career, with the Memphis Grizzlies seemingly done with him. Expected to hit the free-agent market, Dillon is being heavily linked to the Houston Rockets, league personnel told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Brooks had a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign with the Grizzlies during which he averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He is a capable body his team can assign against opposing wings, but his problematic accuracy from the perimeter weighed down Memphis, particularly in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He shot just 39.6 percent from the field in the regular season and converted only 32.6 percent of his attempts from deep last season. In the playoffs, he saw his shooting splits dip even lower, making just 31.2 percent of his shots from the floor, and posted an atrocious 23.8 3-point shooting percentage.

From an offensive standpoint, Dillon Brooks will not raise the ceiling of the Rockets' efficiency on that side of the floor. However, he can plug the holes in Houston's defense that had the strength of a wet paper bag last season when the team surrendered 118.6 points per game on a 56.4 effective field goal percentage.

The Rockets will have to consider the antics and shenanigans that will likely come with signing a player like Brooks, but it's also possible that he will change his ways in a new professional environment.

Dillon Brooks entered the NBA in 2017 when he was taken in the second round (45th overall) of that year's NBA Draft by the Rockets, who then traded him to Memphis for a 2018 second-rounder.