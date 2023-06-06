Dillon Brooks' future isn't certain. He isn't expected to be back with the Memphis Grizzlies next year. He's been linked to a number of teams ahead of NBA free agency already, and the Houston Rockets are rumored to be a potential landing destination, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Fischer reports sources told Yahoo Sports that Brooks is a target for the Rockets. Brooks would receive a big role in Houston amid their rebuild, and could play a pivotal part in helping the Rockets turn things around.

Jalen Green has emerged as a star for the Rockets. However, the team still has plenty of uncertainty. Houston has been connected to James Harden, with rumors of a reunion this offseason swirling. Harden isn't guaranteed to join the Rockets though. If Houston fails to add a star or two alongside Green, the 2023-24 season will be another long campaign for the team.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition to stars, however, every good team features depth pieces. Despite Brooks' drama this past season, he proved to be a valuable role player for Memphis. Brooks hustles on every play and is capable of providing a necessary spark. He isn't the best player in the NBA, but it isn't surprising to see teams interested in him.

The Rockets will face competition for Dillon Brooks during the offseason. If they are willing to fully commit to pursuing Brooks, Houston will have a strong opportunity of adding him to the roster.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Rockets and Brooks as they are made available.