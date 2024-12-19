The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs have emerged as potential “wild card” destinations for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, according to a recent report by ESPN. This speculation follows a report from Shams Charania about Butler’s trade availability, which was refuted by Butler’s agent. Despite the denial, teams such as the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly been identified as possible suitors for Butler, with ESPN now adding the Nuggets and Spurs into the mix.

Nuggets could explore Jimmy Butler trade to reignite title hopes

The Denver Nuggets, currently sitting at 14-10 and fifth in the Western Conference, are seeking to bolster their roster after falling short of their championship aspirations last season. Although they are riding a three-game winning streak, Denver has struggled to recapture the dominance that earned them an NBA title in 2023. Key offseason departures, including Bruce Brown in 2023 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this past offseason, have created gaps in their rotation that the front office is looking to address.

The Nuggets have been active in the trade market, recently expressing interest in Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. However, if the Heat were to make Butler available, Denver could pivot toward the six-time All-Star to strengthen their championship push.

In any potential trade, Michael Porter Jr. would be Denver’s key trade asset. With Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray unavailable due to recently signed extensions, Porter’s $35.9 million salary and skill set make him a logical centerpiece in any deal. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists this season while shooting 51.2% from the field and 38.5% from three.

ESPN’s proposed trade package includes Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, a 2026 first-round pick swap, and a 2031 first-round pick swap. While Denver lacks extensive draft capital, the combination of Porter Jr. and limited picks may still appeal to Miami.

Spurs could pair Butler with Wembanyama in blockbuster move with Heat

The San Antonio Spurs, currently 13-13 and likely to compete for a Play-In spot, are also positioned as a realistic trade partner for Butler. Unlike Denver, the Spurs hold a treasure trove of draft capital, with 12 first-round picks and 19 second-round picks available over the next seven years.

ESPN suggests a trade package involving Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, Harrison Barnes, and a 2025 first-round pick (the worst of Atlanta, Charlotte top-14 protected, Chicago top-10 protected, and San Antonio).

A potential pairing of Butler with sophomore standout Victor Wembanyama could elevate the Spurs into playoff contention. Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 phenom, is having an impressive second season, averaging 23.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 33.3% from three. Adding Butler’s veteran leadership and playoff experience to the Spurs’ young core could accelerate their rebuild.

Keldon Johnson, a 26-year-old forward, could serve as a cornerstone for Miami’s future. Johnson’s career year came during the 2022-23 season when he averaged a personal-best 22 points, five rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field. This season, Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 44.8%.

Trade deadline decisions carry high stakes for Nuggets and Spurs

Any team acquiring Jimmy Butler would need to weigh the risks associated with his contract. The 35-year-old is earning $48.7 million this season and has indicated he plans to decline his $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season to test free agency.

Despite his age, Butler remains highly productive, averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, five assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.2% from the field and 35.7% from three. His leadership and ability to perform in clutch moments could be a game-changer for a team looking to contend.

With the February 6 trade deadline approaching, both the Nuggets and Spurs offer intriguing pathways for Miami should they make Butler available. Denver’s established core could use Butler to reignite their title hopes, while San Antonio’s young roster, led by Wembanyama, could benefit from Butler’s veteran presence. Whether a deal materializes remains uncertain, but the stakes are high as teams position themselves for the postseason.