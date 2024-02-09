Grant Williams is rumored to have angered Mavericks before Hornets trade.

The NBA trade deadline has passed but rumors are still running rampant. Especially on one specific trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets. There's some speculation that Grant Williams was “rubbing a lot of people the wrong way” before being dealt.

Dallas was “determined” to get a deal done and send Williams away to Charlotte, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. There was some alleged drama when Grant Williams stopped wearing Luka Doncic's signature shoe.

“The Dallas Mavericks were ‘determined' to part ways with Grant Williams after he ‘rubbed a lot of people the wrong way,' per Tim MacMahon. Notably, he also switched his basketball sneakers from Luka's to Tatum's signature shoes.”

It all might sound a bit petty. But if these rumors are true then it makes sense why the Mavericks traded him to the Hornets. There's a possibility Grant Williams was hurting team chemistry, which is never a good sign for any sports franchise.

On the flip side, the Mavericks seemingly made a good deal with the Hornets. PJ Washington is a solid player who can serve as a strong third or fourth option. Meanwhile, Grant Williams will like be a solid rotational player in Charlotte while the franchise begins its rebuild.

So far this season, Williams is averaging 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Whatever may or may not have been going on in Dallas now behind him, Grant Williams can focus on finishing out the season with the Hornets. The Mavericks will aim to make a playoff push after making some solid trades before the deadline.