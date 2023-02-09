After a very hot start to the 2022-23 campaign, the Memphis Grizzlies have cooled off in recent weeks. The team owns a 2-8 record over its last ten games and is now just two games ahead of the Sacramento Kings for the two-seed in the Western Conference. And so the Grizzlies are reportedly targeting two wings via trade, O.G. Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, after the Brooklyn Nets dealt Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, per a recent article from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto:

“Several teams called the Nets to gauge the potential availability of forward Mikal Bridges, league sources told HoopsHype. One of the most notable teams to call was the Memphis Grizzlies, who have been engaged in trade talks for another wing on the trade market, Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby. In separate trade talks for Bridges and Anunoby, the Grizzlies have tried to entice the Nets and Raptors with several first-round picks for each player, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Mikal Bridges, 26, was a big part of the trade package that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 56 appearances this season (all starts).

Meanwhile, O.G. Anunoby, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Raptors organization. He’s averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 2.2 turnovers.

It’s easy to see why the Grizzlies are interested in Bridges and Anunoby. Both are top-notch defenders at the wing position who can also score the ball from all three levels on the floor.