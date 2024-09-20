TNT's Inside the NBA is going into its final season on television after they were unable to strike a deal with the NBA. The league instead decided to sign a new deal with ESPN and Amazon Prime. That has left the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson on the outside looking in, and possibly trying to figure out what's next after this final season.

Though it may seem like an emotional ending, there are rumors that there is tension within the crew, according to a source who spoke with The U.S. Sun.

“People think that everything is fine between the crew and that we are a family, but we aren’t,” the source said, per The U.S. Sun. “Since we pretty much know that things will be over after the coming season, this has turned into a whole mess, where everyone is finally showing their true colors.”