TNT's Inside the NBA is going into its final season on television after they were unable to strike a deal with the NBA. The league instead decided to sign a new deal with ESPN and Amazon Prime. That has left the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson on the outside looking in, and possibly trying to figure out what's next after this final season.
Though it may seem like an emotional ending, there are rumors that there is tension within the crew, according to a source who spoke with The U.S. Sun.
“People think that everything is fine between the crew and that we are a family, but we aren’t,” the source said, per The U.S. Sun. “Since we pretty much know that things will be over after the coming season, this has turned into a whole mess, where everyone is finally showing their true colors.”
“The tensions between Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson are really high, as they are now criticizing each other for how the situation has been handled.
“Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith are already looking in other directions, and know that NBA on TNT is almost over, it’s the end of the story.”
Charles Barkley opens up about plan for Inside the NBA
Charles Barkley has been the most vocal person to share his thoughts about the future of Inside the NBA. During an appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast, Barkley opened up about Inside the NBA and what he thought about the future of the show.
“I have zero idea what we’re gonna do,” Barkley said. “What makes it even funnier — they don’t even have no idea what we’re gonna do.”
“I’m sitting in this meeting in Philly, [they’re] like, we wanna keep doing the show. I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ like we wanna keep ya’ll together,” Barkley said. “Well, I would consider that because I want all my friends to keep their jobs. I said, what are we going to do? They’re like, “We haven’t figured that out yet,” I’m like, what? We won’t have basketball. What the hell are we going to do? That’s the thing that’s fascinating: I know we have one more year with the NBA.
“Then, we’re going to lose it, and they want to do the show for at least another year. And I’m like, we don’t even have basketball. We’re going to have to pay for highlights.”