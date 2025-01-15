ESPN's NBA Front Office Insider, Bobby Marks, said that the Memphis Grizzlies should consider trading for Jimmy Butler. Marks appeared on The Ryen Russillo Podcast on Wednesday, where he made the case from the Grizzlies' perspective.

“If I’m a team like Memphis and I’m trading some expiring or Marcus Smart or Brandon Clarke and I give up a first-round pick, just hypothetical, I might take a swing for that,” the former NBA front office member said. “For the next 4 months with Jimmy Butler on my team. Because here’s the reality: who’s going to sign him in free agency? That’s the $100 million dollar question. I don’t see anyone lined up to sign him with cap space.”

Marks, who ESPN recently extended as a studio analyst, was confident that Butler's trade request is financially driven.

“That's the biggest thing, right? Like, because all of this is financially driven. I know Jimmy Butler can come out and say, ‘Hello, they're not using me right, and I'm not part of the offense!'” Marks said. “Well, I watched the game a month ago in Detroit where he put up 31, and he was part of the offense. So, I think that's a little bit of a cop-out here. And I do think it's- I think this is primarily financially driven, here.”

But if Butler's lack of a contract extension and turmoil between himself and Pat Riley are his main issues with the Heat, a trade to the Grizzlies would only solve the latter. Marks' proposed move did not involve the Grizzlies committing to Butler long-term, which could make way for additional disruptions.

Marks also addressed how he would personally handle any potential issues caused by Butler. And he went as far as to say that he would suspend him. The trade presents its inherent risks, as any trade does. One of the larger risks in this scenario is Butler's aforementioned upcoming free agency. Still, there are several Western Conference teams that should explore a trade for Butler, and the Grizzlies are certainly one of them.