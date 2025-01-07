It looks like the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes is over for the Memphis Grizzlies, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. He said on X that Butler and his agent have told Memphis to not trade for him. The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering the Grizzlies' spot in the Western Conference.

They sit at third in the conference with a 24-13. More of their recent wins have been without superstar point guard, Ja Morant. Despite the injuries this season, Memphis has been dialed in and has won meaningful games. Although their name is out on a potential Butler trade, the Grizzlies will continue playing consistent basketball.

The Miami Heat star forward is amid a suspension put forth by the team. They said he has been providing conduct detrimental to the team. They're not wrong, as Butler requested a trade after Thursday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. Fast forward and he's searching for places to go.

Not picking the Grizzlies could hurt his chances in the long run. Although they're not the flashiest team, they've been atop the Western Conference for quite a while. Furthermore, they've been cohesive and well-coached, thanks to Taylor Jenkins's work this season.

Jimmy Butler's refusal to go to the Grizzlies could have consequences

All of the drama involving Butler hasn't done well for other teams wanting to pursue him. He's a star and has proven that time and time again. However, this is the third team he's forced his way out of. He wanted out of Chicago, Minnesota, and now Miami. While not settling is important, it's also crucial to not limit all the options.

After all, he doesn't have a no-trade clause. This means that the Miami Heat could technically send Butler to any team they desire. However, this measure is a step in ensuring where he wants to be. Teams like the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, and even San Antonio Spurs have shown legitimate interest in Butler.

Limiting his options could make a team either give the sun, moon, and stars for Butler or make him wait. If that's the case, he won't be a part of what the Heat are doing. They don't want him there, and he doesn't want to be there. No matter what, Butler limiting his options could screw him in the long run.

Heat team president Pat Riley has shown an unwillingness to please Butler at this point. He could send Butler to the Grizzlies just to spite. However, time will ultimately tell where the all-star forward lands.