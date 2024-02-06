Will the Knicks pull the trigger on a trade to bring Jordan Clarkson in from the Jazz with two days to go before the deadline?

The New York Knicks, ever since they acquired OG Anunoby, have gone on a roll, even though they recently lost Julius Randle to a two-to-three-week long injury. Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo have taken their game up a notch, and Josh Hart remains a reliable hand, as always. But with the departure of Immanuel Quickley, there certainly is room for the Knicks to bring in a microwave scorer off the bench. Enter Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

The Jazz are currently 10th in the Western Conference, although they remain in that dreaded NBA middle ground where they're neither too good to compete legitimately or too bad to win a draft pick in the high lottery. Thus, there is a possibility that Utah pivots and trades away some of its veteran pieces, including Clarkson.

For what it's worth, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Jordan Clarkson is open to the idea of a trade to the Knicks; now, it's up to them and the Jazz to strike an agreement with only two days to go before the trade deadline.

“I can tell you just from my conversations with people around the situation, I think that Jordan [Clarkson] would welcome a trade [to the Knicks] if that’s how it would go down,” Jones said, via Patrick Byrnes of Sports Illustrated.

If there's any suitor that has the assets to entice the Jazz, it's the Knicks; they have Evan Fournier's contract to act as salary-filler, and they still have a few first-round picks in their disposal to sweeten any deal.

Given the Knicks' roster needs, however, one would wonder whether adding Jordan Clarkson is the best use of resources. Miles McBride has performed admirably as the lead guard off the bench anyway. If anything, New York may want to add another power forward, as they only have Julius Randle as the natural four on the roster.

Be that as it may, Clarkson could give the Knicks another player Tom Thibodeau could trust; at the moment, New York is giving as many minutes to Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo as they can handle. Clarkson could help keep them a bit fresher as we enter the season's stretch run.