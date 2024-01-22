Malcolm Brogdon is gaining steam.

The NBA Trade Deadline buzz is heating up with a few big names on the market. One name that has also been picking up steam is Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon. The veteran point guard has done well in his first season with the Blazers, but there are quite a few teams interested in landing him. The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks are two teams showing interest, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Malcolm Brogdon has been made available in trade talks by the Portland Trail Blazers in recent weeks, sources said. The Philadelphia 76ers, Magic, Knicks, and Lakers have all talked with the Blazers recently regarding Brogdon. It continues to look unlikely that Portland will make Jerami Grant readily available in trade conversations.”

There are other teams interested in landing Brogdon via trade, including the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers. Brogdon is averaging 15.5 PPG with 5.3 assists for the Blazers this season. But, with Portland sporting a 12-30 record, moving him for some draft assets makes sense from all avenues.

The 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference and the Knicks are fifth, so both teams are trying hard to improve. The Knicks already did so by acquiring OG Anunoby in a trade with the Toronto Raptors, and they don't appear done just yet.

Malcolm Brogdon was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 with the Boston Celtics but was sent to the Blazers as part of the Jrue Holiday blockbuster trade in the offseason. Now, he could get moved again, with playoff contenders showing interest in the veteran.