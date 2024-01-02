OG Anunoby's debut came with the Knicks earning a victory over the Timberwolves.

The New York Knicks kicked off 2024 the right way, with a 112-106 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is especially important for two reasons. The Knicks were previously bad against the NBA’s best teams (which includes the Timberwolves). More importantly, it was the first game for OG Anunoby as a member of the Knicks.

First thing’s first, Anunoby fouled out with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter. He posted a game-high +19, with 17 points, six rebounds, one steal, and one assist whilst connecting on three of his six three-point attempts.

Anunoby makes his debut

Unsurprisingly, Anunoby’s first shot — a three-pointer — was good from the left corner. Other than that, his first game as a Knick looked fairly uneventful. But Anunoby has never been the flashiest of players. His impact is subtler. His defense usually deters shot attempts, which doesn’t overtly show up in box scores.

But the impact is noteworthy, especially when comparing him and RJ Barrett. Anunoby took Barrett’s role, even being subbed out in the first quarter around the same time as Barrett historically.

Barrett was a serviceable defender, but Anunoby is on an entirely different level. In one afternoon, Anunoby successfully guarded a seven-foot center (Rudy Gobert), All-NBA power forward (Karl Anthony Towns), and an uber-athletic scoring wing (Anthony Edwards) — even if the latter did have himself a better-than-average evening. Still, that makes Anunoby easily the Knicks’ most versatile defender in a very long time.

But that’s not all. Anunoby also demonstrated bounce that most Knicks fans prayed Barrett would re-claim twice in the second quarter alone. On two occasions, he caught a pass surrounded by defenders in the paint and quickly got off his feet for a two-hand dunk. He did more of the same in the second half.

These are hard-to-measure traits. But they impact the game and how your teammates rotate defensively, look to pass you the ball around the basket, etc. And it’s a very encouraging sign of things to come.

What can improve

Anunoby did look a little lost offensively. He wasn’t always sure where to go in terms of spots on the floor. He and Donte DiVincenzo seemed to be in each other’s way a little too often, at least in the first half.

But let’s be patient with Anunoby. He had approximately 48 hours to familiarize himself with an entirely new offensive system — and he still looked quite good. The rest will come with time. Additionally— and this is important — he didn’t force shots. He didn’t over dribble. And he didn’t waste time arguing with referees.

And most importantly, the Knicks’ responded. The Knicks held the second-best team in the NBA to 106 points, and that’s after giving up a staggering 124.8 points per game in December.

The trade that landed Anunoby in New York did cost the Knicks Immanuel Quickley, too. The lack of an above-average back-up point guard was fairly apparent. But it’s addressable. Three-and-D wings do not grow on trees. And Anunoby showed how he can change the Knicks’ trajectory this season and beyond.

Oh, and the Knicks walked away with a win.