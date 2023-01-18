After a promising start to the 2002-23 campaign, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish has been outside of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation for some time now. The last time he played over 20 minutes in a game was all the way back on November 27th against the Memphis Grizzlies. So it’s no surprise that the Knicks have reportedly intensified their efforts as of late to move him before February’s trade deadline, and there are a few teams interested in acquiring him, with one being the Dallas Mavericks, per Marc Stein:

“Cam Reddish is the New York Knick most likely to be moved before the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline, league sources say.”

“The Knicks have redoubled their efforts to find a new home for Reddish with essentially three weeks to go until the deadline, sources tell The Stein Line, with the Dallas Mavericks having joined the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers on the list of known potential trade partners.”

Cam Reddish, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA and second as a member of the Knicks. He’s averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 20 appearances (eight starts). Reddish has struggled to make his threes ever since he stepped foot in the NBA, and this season’s been no different. He’s shooting just 30.4% from deep on 2.8 attempts per contest.

Reddish has yet to live up to the high expectations that come with being a top-ten overall pick. Still, a hard-nosed defender and confident scorer, the Mavericks should call the Knicks about their forward.