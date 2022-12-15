By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets are contenders on the NBA trade market and were already in their fair share of rumors by the time the league’s “unofficial trade window” opened on Thursday, Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Reporter Jake Fischer said in a Wednesday report. Fischer says the Knicks “have been described by league personnel as one of the more active teams in early trade conversations,” along with the Lakers and Rockets.

“New York has made plenty of its roster available for discussion, particularly Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley, sources said,” Fischer wrote. “The Knicks are working with Reddish’s representatives to find him a new home, and there have indeed been conversations about rerouting him and Fournier to Los Angeles.”

The Knicks, who recently claimed a 128-120 victory over the Chicago Bulls to push them to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, are showing the willingness to trade some of their players out well before the NBA trade deadline in early February.

“New York appeared eager to find a deal before Dec. 9, sources told Yahoo Sports, the two-month deadline for teams to acquire a player via trade and still be able to aggregate that player’s salary into a future deal before the trade buzzer sounds in February,” Fischer added. “Eric Gordon was one of the early targets for New York, sources said, although clearly no deal came to fruition.”

Gordon has been a key scoring option for the Rockets since he signed a four-year, $53 million deal in 2016 and a four-year, $76 million extension three years later. Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey was rumored to have his sights on Gordon in early July, but couldn’t assemble a package on draft night that would bring the veteran sharpshooter to the Eastern Conference contender.

The Lakers may try to go for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine with NBA first-round picks they had saved in their back pocket for a potential trade, but the rumor remains a longshot should the Bulls try to spark a genuine rebuild.