The New York Knicks made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason when they flipped Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Karl-Anthony Towns in a stunning trade that changed the landscape of the NBA. With the addition of Towns, there is plenty of buzz around the Knicks as a team that can challenge the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference.

As the Knicks get ready to tip their season off on Tuesday night against the Celtics, they may not be done making moves to try and improve their roster. Journeyman sharpshooter Matt Ryan could be a target for the Knicks as they fill their roster out, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

“I'm told one payer they have serious interest in signing is Matt Ryan,” Charania said on NBA Today on Tuesday. “Free agent sharpshooter, 6-foot-7 shooter. He spent time with the Lakers, the Celtics, the Timberwolves, most recently the Pelicans. He shot 45% from three last year for the Pelicans.”

Ryan is most well-known for his time with the Lakers, when he shot just over 37% from downtown. However, last season with the Pelicans was Ryan's best. He shot an absurd 45.1% from three on 3.3 attempts per game in 28 games for New Orleans.

Towns is an elite shooter as a big, but the Knicks are lacking true knockdown shooters on the wing after dealing DiVincenzo away. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart are all capable shooters, but none of them would be classified as true sharpshooters like Ryan.

The Knicks just lost Landry Shamet during the preseason, who was waived by the team after dislocating his shoulder. Shamet is the type of shooter who was supposed to fill the floor-spacer role off the bench, but he is no longer in the mix now. Ryan could be the perfect addition to replace Shamet as someone with positional size and real gravity on offense.