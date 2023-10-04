As training camp approaches, James Harden is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. As the Sixers trade to find the right trade partner for Harden, the New York Knicks' interest has been revealed.

New York spoke to the Sixers early in training camp about a potential Harden trade. However, the Knicks aren't very motivated to swing a deal for a one-year rental, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Clippers are still very much involved in the Harden sweepstakes. In fact, they may be the only team involved. However, they're currently unwilling to bet against themselves and up their Harden proposal, via Wojnarowski.

New York would've given the Sixers another trade partner to pit against the Clippers. If the Knicks were involved, one team would eventually have to up their asking price to land Harden. But with the Knicks now seemingly out of the race, the Sixers have seen their options become handcuffed.

Whatever team he ends up playing for, James Harden is in the final year of his two-year, almost $69 million contract. While the Knicks could potentially trade for one of the league's best scorers in Harden, they were unwilling to dole out valuable assets for a player who might just leave town at the end of the season.

However, it's clear that New York is still searching for potential upgrades. The Knicks were eliminated in the second-round of the playoffs by the No.7 seed Miami Heat.

But as the Knicks look for those upgrades, Harden appears to be out of the cards. The Sixers will need to turn back to the Clippers or a surprise team to complete a Harden trade.