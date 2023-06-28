Recent reports came out that Kyrie Irving would be changing his number on the Dallas Mavericks from No. 2 to No. 11, and this caused rumors to swirl that he would be returning to Dallas in NBA free agency. However, a clarification to his number change debunks any rumors that guarantees his return to the Mavs, reports NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Important clarification for those hoping that Monday's disclosure that Kyrie Irving will wear No. 11 next season if he re-signs with the Mavericks is proof that a deal to re-sign with Dallas is already done: I'm told that the number switches for Irving (from No. 2 to No. 11) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (adopting his father's No. 10 vacated by Dorian Finney-Smith and opening up No. 11 for Irving) were registered with the league office months ago in the springtime. The Mavericks, as we’ve been reporting for weeks, continue to be only confirmed suitor for Irving at the moment, but the jersey numbers were a months-ago wrinkle.”

Although it does seem the most likely outcome that Kyrie Irving does return to the Mavs, no one can point to the jersey change as the reason why now. In reality, a return to the Mavs will come because Irving does not have very many serious suitors in NBA free agency.

Even before the season ended, rumors began to pile up about Kyrie Irving's next potential NBA destination. However, after all this time, the Mavs are the clear favorite and it would honestly be a surprise to see the point guard playing anywhere else next season. Stay tuned into NBA free agency starting on Friday to get a clear idea of where Kyrie Irving goes next.