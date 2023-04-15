A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers turned their season around after making some big moves during the NBA trade deadline. One of their most significant deals involved D’Angelo Russell, who returned to Hollywood six years after parting ways with LA. That reunion has worked wonders for the Lakers thus far, and it now sounds like they’re gunning for another one — this time on the Jordan Clarkson front.

An anonymous league executive from the Eastern Conference has now shared his theory about how the Lakers will try and swoop in on Clarkson this offseason:

“There are teams that will look at him and say, ‘That is exactly what we need,’” the unnamed exec told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. “Reliable scorer, smart player, bench or starter, good in the locker room, good presence. The Lakers really wanted to see if they could shake him free there. But Utah would rather get him to a new deal and if they are going to move him, do it later on when they have a little more leverage. You don’t have much leverage trading a free agent. I would not be surprised to see the Lakers make another run.”

There were rumblings earlier this season pertaining to the Lakers’ supposed interest in Clarkson. If what this league executive is saying is true, then it appears that LA has not lost interest in the former Sixth Man of the Year winner.

Clarkson, who like Russell, started his career with the Lakers many years ago, has two more years remaining on his current deal. The 30-year-old has a player option next season, though, which means that if he really wanted to, he could walk away from the Jazz this summer as a free agent. Whether or not a reunion in Hollywood is in the books for this man remains to be seen.