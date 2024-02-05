The Lakers and Mavericks are reportedly toying with the idea of acquiring Bulls center Andre Drummond via trade.

The Chicago Bulls continue to be a team of interest with days to go before the trade deadline, with Andre Drummond standing out as one of the most attractive assets the team has. Drummond, thanks to his elite ability to rebound the basketball, is garnering interest from contending teams in need of more size on the interior and depth in the frontcourt.

Among those teams interested in the Bulls center are the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, as per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Those two teams may not be in the upper-echelon of the Western Conference, but in the middle of a heated playoff race, any upgrade in talent could be useful.

The Lakers and Mavericks do not need a starting center; Andre Drummond, despite his appraisal of his own's abilities, has settled into a bench role for the past few seasons. For LA, Christian Wood is not exactly someone who cleans up the glass, with Drummond giving the team a different yet familiar (he played for LA in 2021) look at center. Meanwhile, for Dallas, a rim-runner who could help clean up the offensive glass could be useful, especially for a team that loves to fire up shots from the perimeter.

Comparing the two teams, however, it seems like the Lakers have greater incentive to trade for Drummond from the Bulls. After all, they recently lost Jarred Vanderbilt, arguably the team's best rebounder, to injury, and going all-in on the team's strengths (rebounding, physicality) by adding Drummond should give the Purple and Gold an identity to lean on amid adversity.

But for the Mavericks, they remain one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. This is the life of a team that lives on the perimeter, and their big men, apart from Dereck Lively II, aren't exactly towering presences in the paint. Both teams certainly make sense as a destination for Drummond.

Given Drummond's contract situation and small role on the Bulls, he should not cost the Lakers or Mavericks a ton of assets in any prospective trade, making a departure rather likely for the 30-year old big man out of Connecticut.