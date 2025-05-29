As PGA Tour professionals prepare to tee it up at Muirfield Village for this week's Memorial Tournament, an interesting cloud has been hanging in the air for a couple of weeks. During the PGA Championship two weeks ago, it was revealed that Rory McIlroy's driver failed a test from the USGA, forcing him to switch drivers. Xander Schauffele then let everyone in on the news that he wasn't alone, that World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler suffered the same fate.

Those two golfers had very different tournaments at Quail Hollow. McIlroy barely made the cut and was never in contention. Scheffler won by five strokes. In case that did not put an end to the debate of what having to replace your driver last-minute means, Schauffele made his stance very clear on Wednesday.

While speaking to the media from Jack's Place (Jack Nicklaus hosts The Memorial), Schauffle provided some detailed insight.

“Yeah, it really is normal [referring to failed tests]. I didn't even understand sort of the public's negative opinion on it,” Schauffele said matter-of-factly.

“It didn't really register in my head because I know, one, it's, like, we hit our drivers a lot, so, like, they creep and then they go over a line. We don't know when the line — we have no clue. Unless our driver physically cracks and you start hitting these knuckle balls off the tee that kind of disperse everywhere, then you know your driver's broken.”

“It's not like you're going to be a guy who has 170 ball speed and then all of a sudden your driver's hot and you have 185. It's not like a cork bat. That's just not how golf works.”

McIlroy had consistently dominated at Quail Hollow, which is a golf course set up for big drivers. But he struggled massively with the big stick, forcing him to play out of the rough all tournament. It was very surprising to see.

Earlier this week, PGA Tour pro Lucas Glover claimed that players, upon having their drivers randomly inspected by the USGA, would hand over their “backup driver” to avoid detection. But if what Xander Schauffele said is accurate, that juice is not likely to be worth the squeeze.

Collin Morikawa was also asked for his thoughts on Wednesday. The two-time major champion made it very clear that he did not believe players purposefully cheat the system. Interestingly, it was not the first time Morikawa and Glover had been at odds over a controversial issue.

Glover called for the AimPoint Putting technique to be banned, claiming it slowed play. Slow play has also been a major point of discussion on the PGA Tour this year. Morikawa fired back calling for a ban on long putters, which Glover uses. Safe to say, those two players are not likely to go out and have drinks anytime soon.