The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly not interested in trading for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine ahead of the deadline.

The Los Angeles Lakers were previously mentioned as a potential trade suitor for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. However, that does not seem to be the case anymore, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls is not considered an option at this point, team and league sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote. “The reasons are varied: With injuries already costing him 18 games this season, his production failing to translate to team success in Chicago and nearly $90 million guaranteed to him in the next two years — with an additional $49 million player option for 2026-27 — there would be too much risk involved for L.A.”

Lakers likely not trading for Zach LaVine

The contract is a concern not just for the Lakers, but any team pursuing LaVine in trade talks. Injuries are something to consider as well, but LaVine's upside is worth the risk for other trade suitors. However, LaVine has seen a decline in his performance this season.

After averaging at least 24 points per game in each of the past four seasons, LaVine is averaging just 19.5 points per contest during the 2023-24 campaign. Again, he has dealt with injuries and only appeared in 25 games so far. So perhaps LaVine will see his production increase as the season continues.

Right now, however, there is risk in trading for LaVine. The Lakers are just 22-22 this season, and one has to wonder if LaVine would help LA find their rhythm.

The Lakers may still be open to making other trades. Los Angeles, despite their mediocre season, still wants to win now. LeBron James' future with the Lakers is uncertain and LA understands that their championship window may close if LeBron leaves.

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers make any notable moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Fans should not expect the team to acquire Zach LaVine, though.