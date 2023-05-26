Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Lakers got swept by the Denver Nuggets and have been in heavy rumors surrounding superstar LeBron James. His postgame comments hinted at retirement, but we can put that to bed now. The latest intel has LeBron returning to play for the Lakers next season, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

LeBron is expected to return to play for the Lakers next season, according to sources close to the player. (via @mcten on NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/Tk8GyaDCwt — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2023

“He fully expects Lebron to be back for next year…It sounds like we will see him back with the Lakers next year.”

There it is, and we shouldn’t be surprised. Following the sweep, Lakers fans were worried about LeBron potentially walking away from the game or asking for a trade. We even saw some wild Warriors-Lakers trade rumors pop up, but all signs point to Lebron returning to the purple and gold, at least as of now.

With Anthony Davis still under contract and the Lakers reportedly wanting to find a way to bring back Austin Reves, not to mention some interesting Trae Young rumors, LeBron James returning would be massive.

After a rough start to the year, the Lakers defied all odds and beat the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors despite being the lower seed in each round.

As McMenamin mentioned, LeBron is under contract for next season, and there have been no secrets about his desire to try and team up with his son, Bronny, once he gets to the NBA.

Nonetheless, Lakers fans can relax a bit with this latest report and should expect LeBron James to be back at Crypto.com Arena next season.