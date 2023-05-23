Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets just swept LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Sure enough, all of Denver is just in pure ecstasy right now as the team not only secured its first NBA Finals appearance, but also finally got its revenge for that 2020 playoffs beating at the hands of LA.

Game 4 got off to a bad start for the Nuggets. At one point, it looked like the Lakers were going to steal the game away and force Denver to a Game 5. Nonetheless, a brilliant third-quarter showing from Nikola Jokic and co. turned the tables around. They outscored LA, 36-16, in the period to erase the Purple and Gold’s 15-point lead at halftime and enter the final frame with the advantage.

While it’ wasn’t easy to close out the Lakers, the Nuggets got the job done. Now, they head to the NBA Finals with a legitimate chance to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Naturally, Nuggets fans are hyped up over the latest achievement. It’s rare to see a team sweep a conference finals, and the fact that they did it against a LeBron-led team makes it even better.

“How sweet it is! LETS GOO!!! Nuggets Western Conference Champions!” a fan exclaimed.

Another commenter couldn’t help but relate it to Carmelo Anthony, noting how crazy it is that Denver made the Finals on the same day Melo retired. “It’s crazy how the day Carmelo Anthony retires the Nuggets make the Finals. Loved me some Melo, but you gotta love the current #15!” the supporter shared.

A third fan added, “Congrats on a great season so far. Best team in the league indeed.”

Lakers fans also tipped their hat to the Nuggets, congratulating the team for simply being the better squad overall.

“As a Lakers fan, I’m happy for Denver. They were the better team. I’ve enjoyed many great series’ between both teams. Many went my way, it’s cool to see Denver get theirs. Good luck,” a Purple and Gold faithful added.

“No saltiness from this Lakers fan… Congrats to a very deserving team! Go show out in the Finals!” another LA fanatic said.

The Nuggets definitely deserve the victory over the Lakers. While not a lot of people believed they have that championship edge, they proved everyone wrong with their consistent play throughout the West Finals. They let their game do the talking, and they left no doubt why they are the best team in the West.

Of course the mission is far from over for Denver, but fans got to love their chances now.