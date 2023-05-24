Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed for a long offseason after being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Following the loss, LeBron James got everybody’s attention with some comments that might have hinted at a possible retirement. As a result, rumors have begun swirling about whether or not LeBron walks away or asks to be let go by the Lakers.

Of course, trade packages have already been talked about by the media, including one involving the Golden State Warriors in a hypothetical situation. Now, Colin Cowherd is throwing out another Warriors-Lakers trade, although this one is quite the take.

Do you see LeBron James in a Warriors jersey? 👀 (via @TheHerd)pic.twitter.com/hpjMsayYKx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

In this scenario, the Warriors would send Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Jordan Poole for LeBron James. Yikes.

This also isn’t the first bonkers trade proposal Cowherd has offered lately. He also dropped an idea that would send Jaylen Brown to Golden State for a package involving Poole going to the Boston Celtics.

Jordan Poole didn’t perform well down the stretch. Andrew Wiggins isn’t the player he once was, and Kuminga is still trying to develop to the NBA level. On the Warriors’ side of things, putting LeBron with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson would be fun for one more run at an NBA title, although it remains very unlikely.

With the offseason here for the Lakers, we can expect plenty of trade rumors to be thrown out, although it remains to be seen whether or not LeBron James actually ants out of LA, especially with rumors swirling about a Kyrie Irving or Trae Young trade.