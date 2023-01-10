By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

LeBron James has been doing it all for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. In fact, this has pretty much been the case for him for the past couple of years as LA continues to struggle to build a formidable roster around him. At this point, it’s hard not to ask when enough will be enough for LeBron — especially since he’s now in the twilight of his illustrious career.

If the Lakers end up falling short again this season, particularly if they don’t make it to the playoffs again, then it wouldn’t be impossible to think that LeBron might consider jumping ship. This isn’t the first time he would be doing it, and it goes without saying that more than a few teams from around the league would jump through hoops just to get the opportunity to land one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball.

According to an anonymous NBA executive, the Golden State Warriors could emerge as a realistic destination for LeBron should he decide to leave the Lakers in the offseason. The Dubs haven’t been a very good team this year, and if they too are unable to make a significant run in the playoffs, then the front office might consider giving up some of their key guys in order to build a better team around Stephen Curry. After all, much like LeBron, Steph is approaching the end of his career as well.

“If there is a bidding war going on at some point [for LeBron], the Warriors are in a great position because they can give you the young guys – [James] Wiseman or [Jonathan] Kuminga or [Moses] Moody, or [Pat] Baldwin, whoever the Lakers want,” the executive told Sean Deveney of heavy.com. “But you have to add either Poole or [Andrew] Wiggins, and that’s not easy. But if they want to win now, you can give up Poole if you are getting back LeBron, right? If they keep Draymond [Green] and come back with Steph [Curry], Klay Thompson, Draymond and LeBron, that would be a fun, fun team to watch.”

To be honest, this deal sounds more like wishful thinking than an actual possibility. Then again, you have to note that LeBron James himself previously declared his desire to play alongside Curry, so in the end, you never know. The Warriors have already brought in a top-caliber superstar in the past in Kevin Durant, and we all know how well that worked out for them.

Golden State does have the pieces to make a deal work with the Lakers for LeBron. If James actually asks out, it would be a shock if Golden State doesn’t, at the very least, do their due diligence on a potential blockbuster trade.