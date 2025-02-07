The Washington Wizards made a slew of moves ahead of the trade deadline that allowed them to free up more minutes and a bigger role for their youngsters. Among those whom the Wizards traded away are Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas, and Marvin Bagley III — getting Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, among others, in return. However, Washington was not able to trade away veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is in the final year of his contract worth $22.5 million. Nonetheless, a team that nearly traded for Brogdon in the past, the Los Angeles Clippers, remain interested.

It was always going to be difficult for the Clippers to bring Brogdon in via trade. But staying with the Wizards until the end of the season makes no sense for the veteran guard, making a buyout agreement likely. To that end, the Clippers will be a huge player for Brogdon's services, as per Brett Siegel and Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

As one would recall, the Clippers nearly pulled off a trade for Brogdon prior to the start of the 2023-24 season. Fresh off a campaign in which he won the Sixth Man of the Year award with the Boston Celtics, LA looked at 32-year-old guard as someone who can initiate offense for the team — the point guard they've needed for so long.

Alas, the Clippers decided to pull out of the trade due to concerns surrounding Brogdon and his health. Brogdon then ended up on the Portland Trail Blazers via the Jrue Holiday trade, and this past offseason, he was moved once again, this time to the Wizards by way of the Deni Avdija deal.

Brogdon's health remains a huge question mark, but when available to suit up, he can still help a team with contending aspirations such as the Clippers.

Clippers look to keep up in the Western Conference arms race

The Clippers pulled off two trades prior to the deadline, bringing in Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Atlanta Hawks as well as taking a chance on MarJon Beauchamp. Bogdanovic, in particular, could be a huge addition, giving an infusion of shooting and a bit of shot-creation off the Clippers bench.

Malcolm Brogdon will be such a welcome addition as well. He could back up James Harden quite nicely, and in the aftermath of Kevin Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland's departures, Brogdon's skillset as a playmaker who can create his own shot would be a hand and glove fit on Tyronn Lue's squad.