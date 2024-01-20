Will the Mavericks or Knicks trade for this Wizards player?

The Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks are reportedly both interested in Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford, Matt Moore of Action Network reports.

Mitchell Robinson is injured and New York would like to add depth at center as a result. Dallas has been linked to a number of centers around the NBA as they attempt to strengthen the position behind Dereck Lively II. Of course, the Mavericks have also been mentioned as a potential trade destination for Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

Mavericks, Knicks in similar positions ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Knicks and Mavericks are in similar positions. New York is currently 25-17 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Mavs hold a 24-18 record and are sixth in the West. Both teams appear to be serious contenders but would benefit from making a trade or two.

The Knicks already acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. So making a depth move, such as trading for Gafford, makes sense.

As for the Mavericks, they have yet to make a big trade. Dallas' roster is already impressive but injuries have played an unfortunate role in their 2023-24 season up to this point. Head coach Jason Kidd believes in the Mavs' potential, but understands the importance of the team staying healthy.

With all of that being said, New York and Dallas will have big decisions to make ahead of the NBA trade deadline. It will be interesting to see what moves both teams end up making as rumors continue to swirl.