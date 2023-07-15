The Dallas Mavericks have interest in signing former Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and former Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr., according to HoopsHype.

The Mavericks are looking to finalize their free agency period, which included their re-signing of star guard Kyrie Irving. Recently, Dallas signed restricted free agent Grant Williams to a four-year, $53,341,500 contract.

This is an important season for Dallas, which needs to keep star guard Luka Doncic happy. Dallas has re-signed Irving in the backcourt and also shored up its depth at guard by bringing back Seth Curry on a two-year deal.

Oubre Jr. and Jones Jr. provide some different talents that could benefit the Mavericks. Oubre Jr. is a slashing forward who last season averaged a career-best 20.3 points per game and 1.4 steals per contest. He can shoot from three but is best-suited at scoring around the rim.

Jones Jr. has been one of the NBA's best athletes in recent memory. He played a career-most 64 games last season with the Bulls and averaged 5.0 points on 50 percent shooting (and a career-best 33.8 percent from 3-point range) in 14.0 minutes per contest.

The Mavericks did not reach the NBA's Play-In round last season after they advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2022. They lost guard Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency and are in a precarious position with their young star, Luka Doncic, who could request a trade after this season, ESPN has reported.

Doncic is 24 years old and is set to be one of the NBA's best players for years to come. Dallas will have to make the right moves in order to build a contending team around him.