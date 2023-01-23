The thought of Jakob Poeltl playing alongside Luka Doncic will excite Dallas Mavericks fans. An NBA scout reportedly revealed that the Mavs are the “dark horse” in the Poeltl trade sweepstakes, per LJ Ellis. Ellis shared what the scout told him, per SpursTalk.com.

“[Poeltl] would be a talent upgrade in a position of need and he’d be a great fit for Luka’s read-and-react style,” the NBA scout reportedly said.

However, Ellis added that he hasn’t heard of any Jakob Poeltl trade talks between Dallas and the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio traded Dejounte Murray prior to the 2022-2023 campaign. They are in the midst of a rebuild which has made Poeltl the subject of various trade discussions. But the Spurs reportedly have a lofty asking price for Poeltl.

Jakob Poeltl is one of the most underrated players in the league. The Spurs’ big man is averaging over 12 points per game on 63 percent field goal shooting. He’s also averaging over 9 rebounds and 1 block per game. Poeltl is a capable rim-protector who features impressive offensive prowess near the basket.

The Mavs would benefit from an upgrade to the roster. Luka Doncic has carried the team throughout the 2022-2023 season, which makes added depth a necessity moving forward. Doncic received plenty of help from Jalen Brunson during Dallas’ deep playoff run last season. Although Poeltl would offer different contributions, he profiles as a strong fit for the Mavs with Brunson out of the picture.

It will be interesting to see if a Mavs-Spurs Jakob Poeltl trade ends up coming to fruition.