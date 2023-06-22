The Dallas Mavericks are still in search of a big man to pair up with Luka Doncic, and apparently, they have recently targeted Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland has reportedly received plenty of trade calls for the All-Star big man, including one from Dallas. However, it doesn't seem the Mavs' offer really piqued the interest of the Wine and Gold, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“Sources say the Dallas Mavericks, who own the No. 10 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft and have sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. — a player the Cavs discussed at the February trade deadline — were one team that recently reached out about Allen’s availability. While it’s unclear what was offered, the Mavericks have been seeking a pick-and-roll partner for guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving,” Fedor explained.

The Mavs' best asset is the number 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, even a package around the pick wasn't enough to engage the Cavs in serious trade discussions.

Dallas also had discussions with the Atlanta Hawks for a potential deal for Clint Capela using their pick, though it's unknown if Atlanta will change their stance about shopping the big man.

It's not a surprise why the Mavs are interested in Jarrett Allen and Clint Capela, however. As JJ Redick explained perfectly recently, what Dallas is lacking is the “prototypical modern five” who is a “rim protector, a guy that can play in drop coverage, that can be a lob threat offensively.”

If the Mavs can get that kind of center, the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo will surely be even more lethal.