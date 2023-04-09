The Dallas Mavericks may have just increased their odds of retaining their 2023 NBA Draft pick after officially being eliminated from the postseason Friday night but their sights may be set on bigger things that are beyond draft day.

Should the Mavs’ selection fall out from the top 10 picks in this year’s draft, they would be forced to hand over the rights to the New York Knicks to complete the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis blockbuster. However, should the ping-pong balls bounce their way, said rights would remain in Dallas’ possession, though Marc Stein suggests that this would not guarantee that the club would then be taking on an incoming rookie prospect with the selection.

In an April 9 piece on his personal page “The Stein Line,” the NBA correspondent revealed some surprising details about what Marc Cuban’s club’s plans could be.

“It nonetheless should be obvious why the Mavericks, plagued by defensive and rebounding shortcomings all season, are suddenly so desperate to try to keep the first-round draft pick that, again, must be conveyed to New York to complete the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade if it falls outside the top 10. Trading for Irving to try to atone for the loss of Brunson cost Dallas three of its few remaining top trade assets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick. Retaining this June’s pick would provide a crucial potential path to a quality player for a club low on trade chips or the salary-cap flexibility to make significant changes around Dončić and Irving. Sources say that the Mavericks plan to explore trade prospects with the pick if they retain it to potentially seek more win-now talent,” Stein wrote.

Disintegrating Dallas is now Fully Disintegrated Dallas. My Sunday Read, hours before the final game of a season that will end earlier than anyone imagined, has the latest on how the Mavericks got here and where they go next: https://t.co/ExB5XcQWBE https://t.co/9Qfp5tkDQx — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 9, 2023

This offseason, there could potentially be several high-profile talents available on the trade market. From formerly discussed targets such as Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins to disgruntled Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, should the Mavs retain their 2023 draft pick and, in turn, be willing to use it as a trade chip, the possibilities could prove to be quite extensive.