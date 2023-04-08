Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is certainly not happy with the way their season ended. From being a Top 6 team in the West to getting eliminated even from Play-In contention, it has been an absolute disaster for Luka Doncic and co.

Despite their massive and frustrating collapse, though, Kidd is trying to keep an optimistic attitude with the Mavs. In his postgame presser following Friday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, Kidd admitted that they need to learn from the failed season and improve from it.

“Being eliminated isn’t something we want to be at. And we’ve got some work to do this summer. But understanding things happen, it wasn’t our season, we’ve got to learn from this and we’ll get better,” Kidd shared.

The Mavs head coach also noted that Luka Doncic and the rest of the team have a good grasp of what happened, adding that they have been all professionals in dealing with the wild swing that had the Dallas franchise vacationing early.

Sure enough, saying encouraging words is not enough to appease the fanbase over their disastrous run late in the season. In the end, Jason Kidd, team owner Mark Cuban and the Dallas front office need to take action and really do something to transform the team back to contender status. How they’ll do that remains to be seen, but at least they have the full offseason to think about it.

Jason Kidd addresses media following the loss to the Bulls.@dallasmavs | #MFFL | 📺: BSSW pic.twitter.com/VOcYrne8Iq — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) April 8, 2023

Hopefully, the Mavs are able to bounce back next year. If not, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how Doncic will feel about it.