The Chicago Bulls have been looking to trade Zach Lavine amid recent struggles. The Dallas Mavericks seemed a like good fit, but not anymore.

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly unlikely to pursue a trade with the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine. The Chicago Bulls have been floating Zach LaVine on the trade market. However, despite rumors swirling, the Dallas Mavericks won't be involved, per Marc Stein in his latest Substack.

‘Dallas is another team that has been linked with LaVine in the past — particularly in advance of LaVine's free agent summer following the 2021-22 season. One league source, however, indicated Tuesday that the Mavericks are unlikely to pursue him.'

The Mavericks have been linked with Zach LaVine in the past. Dallas was particularly interested in Lavine after the 2021-2022 season when he became a free agent. However, Lavine ended up back with the Bulls on a five-year, $215-million max contract that offseason.

The Chicago Bulls are struggling. They're currently 4-7 ahead of their November 15th matchup with the Orlando Magic. The Bulls have been a middle-of-the-pack type of team for several years now, and it's clear the Demar Derozan/Zach LaVine duo days have failed them. Chicago has some decent talent, but aren't necessarily a young team that can look to rebuild with what they've got. It's clear that the Bulls need to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Why Dallas Says No

While the Mavericks were once thought of as an ideal landing spot for Zach LaVine, it really just doesn't add up at this point in time. Dallas is sitting pretty in the Western Conference at 8-3. They're led by a star-studded duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic who have really helped this team find its groove early in the season. Trading for LaVine would not only add another ball-dominant guard/forward into the mix, but it would require the Mavericks to most likely trade a player like Derrick Lively II as well. The Mavericks are coasting, and the old saying of if it ain't broke, don't fix it applies to Dallas here.

What's Next for the Bulls?

Chicago knows it's time to make a trade. LaVine is still young and just signed a huge contract so shipping him off would clear up some cap space for the Bulls, as well as make room for some kind of rebuild. Maybe names like Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso will be shopped as well. Maybe some other teams who feel like they can contend but are struggling like the Lakers or Heat will throw their name in the mix for the Zach LaVine sweepstakes. The Bulls have been struggling for some time now, and the pathway past mediocrity isn't through LaVine and Demar Derozan. A trade could be imminent, but where to remains the big question.