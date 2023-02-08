The Detroit Pistons have been one of the more intriguing teams approaching the 2023 NBA trade deadline. But if the Pistons were to make a trade, it wouldn’t be one of their rotational regulars.

Nerlens Noel is Detroit’s most likely player to be traded, via NBA reporter Marc Stein. The Pistons have been reluctant to deal any of Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks or Saddiq Bey. The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat have shown interest in Noel, Stein confirmed.

The Pistons are currently 14-41, holding the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Despite Bogdanovic and Burks being veterans, Detroit is looking to hold onto them as they build towards the future. The Pistons still believe Bey should be a big part of the rebuild, as he is under team control through 2024 and will be a restricted free agent.

Nerlens Noel on the other hand has only played in 13 games for Detroit this season. He has started three. On the year, Noel has averaged 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

The Pistons already have two impressive young centers in Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. With Detroit in a rebuild, those players are seeing more playing time while Noel has been pushed to the bench. Sewart and Duren are the future while Noel is a placeholder and a mentor for Detroit’s young up-and-comers.

Still, to another team – namely the Sixers and Heat – Noel could be a valuable resource. As a backup center on the bench, Noel shouldn’t cost a fortune. As the Pistons look to continue building, they appear likely to hold onto Bogdanovic, Burks and Bey and move on from Noel.